UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,411 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $103,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 54,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.17. 1,787,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

