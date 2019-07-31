Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $179.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $757,250.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,486.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $3,544,226.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,599,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 179,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 170,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 304.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.08. The stock had a trading volume of 645,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,129. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.20. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $217.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

