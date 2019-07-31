Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.91

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $216.91 and last traded at $216.50, with a volume of 14377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $3,544,226.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,227 shares of company stock worth $24,676,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 240.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.