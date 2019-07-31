Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 12th

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $383.18 million for the quarter.

ULH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

