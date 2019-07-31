UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. 3,666,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,357. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.