UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,357,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $829,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,163 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.27.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

