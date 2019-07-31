UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,738. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

