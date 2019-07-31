UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 139.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 944.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.78. 22,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,672. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

