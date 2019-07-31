Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for 4.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Unum Group worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,331. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

