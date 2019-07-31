Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Unum Group worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Unum Group by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

