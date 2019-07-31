USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 50,000 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.32% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 740,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 73,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

GGAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $262.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.98 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 20.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

