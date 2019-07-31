USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $26,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. 32,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

