USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,700 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.55. 48,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,804. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock worth $15,864,805. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

