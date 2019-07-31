USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 43,800 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after acquiring an additional 674,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,230,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 621,862 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

