Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Insider Buys $750,001.92 in Stock

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) insider Maurice Zauderer acquired 183,824 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $750,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 9,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Vaccinex Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.