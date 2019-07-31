Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $12.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,885.58. 2,123,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,936.62. The company has a market capitalization of $956.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,248.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

