Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.03

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 4872664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,686 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,865,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,795,000 after purchasing an additional 431,143 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

