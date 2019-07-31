Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Reduced by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,678 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 9,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

