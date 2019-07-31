Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,310,000 after buying an additional 275,676 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,855,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,642,000 after buying an additional 228,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,250,000 after buying an additional 137,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 551,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,138,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.40. 150,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,889. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

