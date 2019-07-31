Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125.75 ($1.64).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

LON:VEC traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 80.30 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.35. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

