Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,701. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

