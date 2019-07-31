Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $2,904,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,130.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $230,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,824.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $3,529,780. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $86,400,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 634,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $14,934,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $11,887,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

