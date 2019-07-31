Veritas Pharma (CNSX:VRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Veritas Pharma Inc (CNSX:VRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30.

About Veritas Pharma (CNSX:VRT)

Veritas Pharma Inc focuses on the development of proprietary cannabis strains for chronic and acute pains, nausea and vomiting, and post-traumatic stress disorders. The company was formerly known as Seashore Organic Medicine Inc and changed its name to Veritas Pharma Inc in December 2015. Veritas Pharma Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

