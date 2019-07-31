Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $16.65 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $16.65 or 0.00165340 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and $2.27 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00274820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01465024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.