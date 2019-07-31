VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in VF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,863 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

VFC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,513. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

