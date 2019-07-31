ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $504.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.20 million. ViaSat reported sales of $438.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 149,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $13,523,746.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $1,515,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,536.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,028 shares of company stock worth $39,464,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 0.86. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViaSat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.