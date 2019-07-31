VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.47 for the period. VICI Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.45-1.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.96.

VICI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 4,356,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,105. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 87.48 and a quick ratio of 87.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.42%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

