Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,322 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59.

