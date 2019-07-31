Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.42. 257,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

