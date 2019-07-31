Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 960.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,473 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 628,679 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

