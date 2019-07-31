Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $2,083,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,094.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,050,040.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,764. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

