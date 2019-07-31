Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 12,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.