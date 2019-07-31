Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 1,628,366 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $24,686,028.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 32,509 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $150,191.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,264,975 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,527.

Several research firms have weighed in on OAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:OAK traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 1,296,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,028. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

