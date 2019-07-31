Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,635,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 738,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

