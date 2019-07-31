Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,639. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.38.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $41.31.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $79,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

