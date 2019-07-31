Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$5.16 ($3.66) and last traded at A$5.15 ($3.65), approximately 150,049 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 277,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.91 ($3.48).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The firm has a market cap of $411.60 million and a PE ratio of 14.38.

About Virtus Health (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

