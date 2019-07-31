Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 10.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 368,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after acquiring an additional 96,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

