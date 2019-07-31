Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 152.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

