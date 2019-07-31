VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 1.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in VMware by 48.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,822 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in VMware by 65.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,009 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $2,977,750.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,938,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,514.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,915 shares of company stock worth $17,617,446. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,975. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.51. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

