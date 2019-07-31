W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Announces $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

W W Grainger has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. W W Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $19.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NYSE:GWW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.75. 201,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.14. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Probe Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

