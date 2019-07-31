Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Announces Earnings Results

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.48 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 15.09%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,600. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on WDR. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

