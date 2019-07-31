Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. 1,656,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

