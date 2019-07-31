Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $30.18 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Binance and DragonEX. Wanchain has a market cap of $30.18 million and $2.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009899 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.