Waste Connections Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of WCN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$120.51. 99,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$125.45. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$93.51 and a 12-month high of C$128.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.