Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Issues Earnings Results

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Watford has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 3,846 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,188.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Levy bought 4,000 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,846 shares of company stock worth $1,501,952 over the last quarter.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

