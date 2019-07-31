Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 4,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $725.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.83. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 78.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,516,000 after buying an additional 1,280,702 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,004,000 after buying an additional 593,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.