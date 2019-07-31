Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 3488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 971.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WVE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $725.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

