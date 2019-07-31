Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,404.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,759.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

