We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,025,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3,282.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 261,447 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $59.04.

