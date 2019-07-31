We Are One Seven LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 155,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Icon by 84.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icon by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Icon by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Icon by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. 7,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICLR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

